Kirill Kaprizov will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken meet on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kaprizov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Kaprizov has a goal in eight of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 25 games this year, Kaprizov has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kaprizov has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Kaprizov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Kaprizov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 3 23 Points 1 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

