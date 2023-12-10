Will Kene Nwangwu Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kene Nwangwu was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're looking for Nwangwu's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Nwangwu has rushed for nine yards on two carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
Kene Nwangwu Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Vikings have no other RB on the injury list.
Vikings vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Nwangwu 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|2
|9
|0
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nwangwu Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 10
|Saints
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
