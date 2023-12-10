With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is K.J. Osborn a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has caught 36 passes (55 targets) for 418 yards (38 per game), and he has two TDs this season.

Osborn has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0

