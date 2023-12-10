Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Osborn has collected 418 receiving yards (to average 38.0 per game) and two touchdowns, catching 36 throws on 55 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Osborn and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Osborn vs. the Raiders

Osborn vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is giving up 216.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Raiders have allowed 15 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in NFL play.

Watch Vikings vs Raiders on Fubo!

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Osborn with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Osborn Receiving Insights

In eight of 11 games this year, Osborn has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Osborn has been targeted on 55 of his team's 449 passing attempts this season (12.2% target share).

He has 418 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

In two of 11 games this year, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.1% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

Osborn has been targeted nine times in the red zone (13.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.