When Josh Oliver takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 14 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Oliver's stat line this season displays 16 catches for 118 yards and two scores. He puts up 14.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 18 times.

In two of seven games this year, Oliver has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Chargers 2 2 4 1 Week 5 Chiefs 2 1 15 0 Week 7 49ers 2 2 6 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 1 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 4 47 1

