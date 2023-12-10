Should you wager on Jordan Addison getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Addison has put together 686 yards receiving (on 54 catches) and seven TDs. He has been targeted 82 times, and is putting up 57.2 yards per game.

In six of 12 games this season, Addison has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0

