Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 10?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 12 of 25 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
