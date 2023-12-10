Sunday's contest that pits the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Iowa, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 10.

The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent outing 67-58 against Iowa State on Wednesday.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 64

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Hawkeyes notched their best win of the season on November 26, a 77-70 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Based on the RPI, the Badgers have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 26

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 9

100-62 over FGCU (No. 69) on November 25

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 76) on November 19

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 85) on December 6

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117)

29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117) Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG% Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 24.4 points per game (posting 88.8 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per contest, 188th in college basketball) and have a +244 scoring differential.

