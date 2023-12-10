The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) aim to extend a four-game road winning run at the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Big Ten Network Overflow 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score 27.3 more points per game (88.8) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (61.5).

Iowa has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Wisconsin's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 88.8 points.

The Badgers put up 66.1 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Wisconsin totals more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.

When Iowa allows fewer than 66.1 points, it is 6-1.

This year the Badgers are shooting 42% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes' 50.9 shooting percentage from the field is 16.9 higher than the Badgers have given up.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117)

29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117) Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG% Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule