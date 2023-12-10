The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 161.5 points.

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -3.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Iowa and its opponents have scored more than 161.5 combined points.

The average point total in Iowa's games this year is 163.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

Iowa has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Hawkeyes have been at least a -185 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Iowa.

Iowa vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 5 62.5% 85.3 166.5 78.6 155.2 161.4 Michigan 4 50% 81.2 166.5 76.6 155.2 149.4

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Iowa put together an 8-11-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Hawkeyes average 8.7 more points per game (85.3) than the Wolverines allow (76.6).

When Iowa scores more than 76.6 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 2-6-0 1-3 5-3-0 Michigan 3-5-0 1-0 6-2-0

Iowa vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Michigan 14-3 Home Record 13-4 4-7 Away Record 3-8 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

