The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) take the court against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) as heavy, 28.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 141.5 in the matchup.

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -28.5 141.5

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 141.5 points four times.

The average point total in Iowa State's outings this year is 143.2, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones have gone 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State has had less success against the spread than Prairie View A&M this year, recording an ATS record of 6-3-0, compared to the 5-1-0 mark of Prairie View A&M.

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 4 44.4% 83.7 158.6 59.6 134.2 135.9 Prairie View A&M 4 66.7% 74.9 158.6 74.6 134.2 147.3

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones put up 83.7 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 74.6 the Panthers allow.

Iowa State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 6-3-0 4-0 6-3-0 Prairie View A&M 5-1-0 0-0 3-3-0

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Prairie View A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-3 3-8 Away Record 4-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

