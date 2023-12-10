The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

In games Iowa shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 101st.

The 85.3 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 8.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (76.6).

Iowa is 5-1 when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did when playing on the road (69.9).

The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.

Iowa drained 10 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

