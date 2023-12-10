The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • In games Iowa shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 101st.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 8.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (76.6).
  • Iowa is 5-1 when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did when playing on the road (69.9).
  • The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 72.
  • Iowa drained 10 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida W 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue L 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State L 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M - Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

