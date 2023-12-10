Will Dakota Mermis light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

Mermis' shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Mermis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:54 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:18 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:05 Away L 6-2

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

