Two sliding squads square off when the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) host the San Diego Toreros (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Matadors will aim to a five-game losing run versus the Toreros, who have lost four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

CSU Northridge vs. San Diego Scoring Comparison

The Toreros' 64.0 points per game are 10.9 fewer points than the 74.9 the Matadors give up.

The Matadors score 11.6 fewer points per game (55.1) than the Toreros allow (66.7).

When CSU Northridge scores more than 66.7 points, it is 2-0.

San Diego has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 55.1 points.

The Matadors shoot 32.7% from the field, 7.0% lower than the Toreros concede defensively.

CSU Northridge Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.3 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.3 FG% Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Courtney Wristen: 6.8 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

San Diego Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 @ Minnesota L 84-31 Williams Arena 12/2/2023 @ Sacramento State L 58-48 The Nest 12/7/2023 @ UCLA L 111-48 Pauley Pavilion 12/10/2023 San Diego - Matadome 12/18/2023 San Jose State - Matadome 12/21/2023 Loyola Marymount - Matadome

San Diego Schedule