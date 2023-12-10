The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-3) meet the San Diego Toreros (3-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

CSU Northridge vs. San Diego Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaitlyn Elsholz: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Laney Amundsen: 6.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

San Diego Players to Watch

