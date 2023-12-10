Sunday's game between the San Diego Toreros (3-6) and CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5) going head-to-head at Matadome has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Toreros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Matadors enter this matchup following a 111-48 loss to UCLA on Thursday.

The Matadors dropped their most recent game 111-48 against UCLA on Thursday. The Toreros fell in their most recent matchup 67-63 against San Diego State on Thursday. Amiyah Ferguson scored a team-leading 21 points for the Matadors in the loss. Veronica Sheffey put up 23 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Toreros.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Northridge vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Northridge vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego 68, CSU Northridge 63

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Matadors registered their best win of the season, a 79-64 victory over the Utah State Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 285) in our computer rankings.

The Matadors have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Toreros defeated the Portland State Vikings at home on November 11 by a score of 71-43.

The Toreros have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 239) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 283) on November 24

CSU Northridge Leaders

Kayanna Spriggs: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.8 FG% Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44) Ferguson: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Talo Li-Uperesa: 6.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Laney Amundsen: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 22.5 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (8-for-49)

San Diego Leaders

Sheffey: 12.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

12.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.3 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.3 FG% Kasey Neubert: 10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Courtney Wristen: 6.8 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors average 55.1 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per contest (325th in college basketball). They have a -138 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 19.8 points per game.

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros put up 64.0 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.