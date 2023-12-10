In the Week 14 tilt between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandon Powell hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Powell has 25 receptions for 269 yards and one score this season. He has been targeted 34 times, and posts 22.4 yards per contest.

In one of nine games this year, Powell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Brandon Powell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Chargers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Chiefs 6 4 43 0 Week 6 @Bears 4 3 20 0 Week 7 49ers 5 4 64 0 Week 8 @Packers 3 1 10 0 Week 9 @Falcons 3 2 15 1 Week 10 Saints 5 4 35 0 Week 11 @Broncos 4 3 32 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 45 0

