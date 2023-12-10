In the Week 14 tilt between the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Alexander Mattison find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Vikings vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a TD)

Mattison's team-high 594 rushing yards (49.5 per game) have come on 158 carries.

Mattison has also caught 27 passes for 174 yards (14.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Mattison does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0

