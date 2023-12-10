Should you bet on Alex Goligoski to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken face off on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Goligoski has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

