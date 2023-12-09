The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-5) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Utah State Aggies (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena.

Utah Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Utah Valley vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 57.9 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 58.8 the Wolverines give up.

Utah State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.

Utah Valley is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The 57.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Aggies allow (65.5).

Utah Valley is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Utah State is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 57.6 points.

This season the Wolverines are shooting 37.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Aggies concede.

The Aggies shoot 41.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Wolverines allow.

Utah Valley Leaders

Cheyenne Stubbs: 16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Skye Miller: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Ivory Finley: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Bridget Mullings: 6.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 55.6 FG% Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Utah State Leaders

Utah Valley Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Seattle U L 58-48 Redhawk Center 12/2/2023 Utah Tech L 73-59 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 12/6/2023 @ Idaho State L 54-50 Reed Gym 12/9/2023 Utah State - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 12/16/2023 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center 12/21/2023 Sam Houston - Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena

Utah State Schedule