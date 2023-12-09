How to Watch the Utah Valley vs. Utah State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-5) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Utah State Aggies (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena.
Utah Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Utah Valley vs. Utah State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 57.9 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 58.8 the Wolverines give up.
- Utah State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
- Utah Valley is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.
- The 57.6 points per game the Wolverines put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Aggies allow (65.5).
- Utah Valley is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Utah State is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 57.6 points.
- This season the Wolverines are shooting 37.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Aggies concede.
- The Aggies shoot 41.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Wolverines allow.
Utah Valley Leaders
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)
- Skye Miller: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Ivory Finley: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Bridget Mullings: 6.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%
- Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%
Utah State Leaders
Utah Valley Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 58-48
|Redhawk Center
|12/2/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 73-59
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Idaho State
|L 54-50
|Reed Gym
|12/9/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|-
|Pan American Center
|12/21/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
Utah State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Warner Pacific
|W 66-54
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/29/2023
|Idaho
|L 70-43
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|L 72-66
|Marriott Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/18/2023
|Western Colorado
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
