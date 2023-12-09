Utah Valley vs. Utah State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) will meet the Utah State Aggies (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Utah Valley vs. Utah State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Utah Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Kylee Mabry: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saige Gibb: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah State Players to Watch
- Mabry: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tafisi: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chaney: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Criddle: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gibb: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.