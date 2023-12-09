The Utah Valley Wolverines (3-2) will meet the Utah State Aggies (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah Valley vs. Utah State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Valley Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Tessa Chaney: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Ally Criddle: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Saige Gibb: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

Mabry: 5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Tafisi: 5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chaney: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Criddle: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Gibb: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.