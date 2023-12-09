Saturday's game between the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-5) and Utah State Aggies (3-5) matching up at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has a projected final score of 62-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Valley, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wolverines suffered a 54-50 loss to Idaho State.

In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 54-50 to Idaho State on Wednesday. The Aggies head into this game after a 72-66 loss to BYU on Tuesday. In the loss, Kylee Mabry led the Wolverines with 16 points. The Aggies got a team-leading 21 points from Cheyenne Stubbs in the loss.

Utah Valley vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Utah Valley vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 62, Utah State 58

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Wolverines took down the Idaho Vandals on the road on November 25 by a score of 66-59.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolverines are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Utah Valley has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 172) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 285) on November 6

Utah State Schedule Analysis

The Aggies took down the No. 250-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UMKC Kangaroos, 62-60, on November 14, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Utah State has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Utah State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Utah State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over UMKC (No. 250) on November 14

72-62 at home over Weber State (No. 285) on November 17

Utah Valley Leaders

Mabry: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ally Criddle: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Tessa Chaney: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

5.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Eleyana Tafisi: 4.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

4.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Kaylee Byon: 8.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

Utah State Leaders

Stubbs: 16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Skye Miller: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Ivory Finley: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

7.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Bridget Mullings: 6.5 PTS, 55.6 FG%

6.5 PTS, 55.6 FG% Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 57.6 points per game to rank 303rd in college basketball and are giving up 58.8 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies put up 57.9 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (207th in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Aggies are scoring fewer points at home (55.0 per game) than away (60.8).

At home, Utah State gives up 65.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 65.8.

