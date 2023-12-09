Saturday's contest between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) and the Weber State Wildcats (1-7) at Burns Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-58 and heavily favors Utah Tech to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Trailblazers are coming off of a 78-69 loss to Cal Baptist in their most recent game on Wednesday.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Trailblazers suffered a 78-69 loss to Cal Baptist. The Wildcats head into this contest after a 57-55 victory against Nevada on Wednesday. Macie Warren scored a team-leading 26 points for the Trailblazers in the loss. Daryn Hickok scored a team-high 17 points for the Wildcats in the win.

Utah Tech vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Utah Tech vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 72, Weber State 58

Top 25 Predictions

Utah Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Trailblazers beat the New Hampshire Wildcats 56-46 on November 22.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Trailblazers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Utah Tech has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Utah Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

56-46 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 263) on November 22

73-59 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 267) on December 2

73-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 270) on November 9

81-58 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 25

Weber State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wildcats took down the Nevada Wolf Pack 57-55 on December 6.

Weber State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Weber State has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Utah Tech Leaders

Warren: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 56.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (21-for-42) Breaunna Gillen: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

15.0 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Maddie Warren: 15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51)

15.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (22-for-51) Maggie McCord: 11.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

11.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Calyn Dallas: 6.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

Weber State Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG% Hickok: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kendra Parra: 9.0 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

9.0 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Laura Taylor: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 67.8 per outing to rank 246th in college basketball.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats put up 53.4 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (224th in college basketball). They have a -105 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

