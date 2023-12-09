The Weber State Wildcats (1-7) travel to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Utah Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV: ESPN+

Utah Tech vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 53.4 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 67.8 the Trailblazers give up to opponents.

The Trailblazers score 9.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Wildcats allow (66.5).

Utah Tech has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Weber State has a 1-5 record when giving up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Trailblazers shoot 44.7% from the field, 2.4% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.

Utah Tech Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG% Daryn Hickok: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kendra Parra: 9.0 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

9.0 PTS, 31.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Laura Taylor: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

Weber State Leaders

Utah Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 @ Stonehill W 81-58 Merkert Gymnasium 12/2/2023 @ Utah Valley W 73-59 Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena 12/6/2023 Cal Baptist L 78-69 Burns Arena 12/9/2023 Weber State - Burns Arena 12/16/2023 Bethesda (CA) - Burns Arena 12/19/2023 Oregon - Burns Arena

