Utah Tech vs. Weber State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) play the Weber State Wildcats (0-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Utah Tech vs. Weber State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Utah Tech Players to Watch
- Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Breaunna Gillen: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maggie McCord: 11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calyn Dallas: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Weber State Players to Watch
