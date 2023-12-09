The Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-2) play the Weber State Wildcats (0-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Utah Tech vs. Weber State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Breaunna Gillen: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maggie McCord: 11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Calyn Dallas: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Weber State Players to Watch

Macie Warren: 14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gillen: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Maddie Warren: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK McCord: 11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dallas: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.