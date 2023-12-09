The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game win run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games TCU shoots higher than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 127th.

The Horned Frogs record 91.7 points per game, 23.2 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up.

When TCU puts up more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

Clemson is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.

The Tigers put up 13.2 more points per game (79.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.1).

Clemson has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 91.7 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).

TCU made 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged on the road (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than away (73.1) last season.

Clemson made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena 11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena 12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum 12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena 12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Clemson Upcoming Schedule