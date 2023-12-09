South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 9
Our projection model predicts the North Dakota State Bison will defeat the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at DakotaDome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-1.8)
|48.6
|North Dakota State 25, South Dakota 23
Week 15 Predictions
South Dakota Betting Info (2022)
- The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Coyotes games.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- In Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
Coyotes vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota
|24.6
|15.4
|34.0
|24.0
|22.6
|14.0
|North Dakota State
|38.3
|19.3
|66.0
|3.0
|35.0
|34.0
