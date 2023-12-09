How to Watch the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-1) take on the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up 14.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (54.8).
- Villanova is 6-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
- The 67.8 points per game the Hawks record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.1).
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 60.1 points, it is 8-0.
- Villanova has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
- This season the Hawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.5% higher than the Hawks concede.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders
- Laura Ziegler: 11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Talya Brugler: 15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%
- Mackenzie Smith: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
- Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Julia Nystrom: 4.9 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)
Villanova Leaders
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|North Florida
|W 84-65
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 62-47
|Case Gym
|12/7/2023
|Utah
|L 74-48
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/9/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/20/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Richmond
|W 67-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 77-75
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 68-62
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/11/2023
|Princeton
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
