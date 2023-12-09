The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-1) take on the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up 14.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (54.8).
  • Villanova is 6-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The 67.8 points per game the Hawks record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.1).
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 60.1 points, it is 8-0.
  • Villanova has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
  • This season the Hawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.5% higher than the Hawks concede.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

  • Laura Ziegler: 11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
  • Talya Brugler: 15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%
  • Mackenzie Smith: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)
  • Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Julia Nystrom: 4.9 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

Villanova Leaders

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 North Florida W 84-65 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/5/2023 @ Boston University W 62-47 Case Gym
12/7/2023 Utah L 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/9/2023 Villanova - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/20/2023 New Hampshire - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

Villanova Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Richmond W 67-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Columbia L 77-75 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Pennsylvania W 68-62 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/11/2023 Princeton - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/16/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden

