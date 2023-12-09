The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-1) take on the Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 14.8 more points per game (69.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (54.8).

Villanova is 6-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.6 points.

The 67.8 points per game the Hawks record are 7.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (60.1).

When Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up more than 60.1 points, it is 8-0.

Villanova has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

This season the Hawks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats shoot 41.5% from the field, just 4.5% higher than the Hawks concede.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Talya Brugler: 15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG% Mackenzie Smith: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Julia Nystrom: 4.9 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

Villanova Leaders

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 North Florida W 84-65 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/5/2023 @ Boston University W 62-47 Case Gym 12/7/2023 Utah L 74-48 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/9/2023 Villanova - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/20/2023 New Hampshire - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/30/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

Villanova Schedule