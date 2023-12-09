The Villanova Wildcats (3-1) will face the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Joseph's (PA) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.