Saturday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (8-1) and Villanova Wildcats (6-2) at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-63, with Saint Joseph's (PA) coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Hawks head into this contest on the heels of a 74-48 loss to Utah on Thursday.

The Hawks dropped their last outing 74-48 against Utah on Thursday. The Wildcats are coming off of a 68-62 victory over Pennsylvania in their last outing on Tuesday. Talya Brugler recorded 16 points, one rebound and two assists for the Hawks. In the Wildcats' win, Christina Dalce led the way with 18 points (adding 17 rebounds and one assist).

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 64, Villanova 63

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Hawks took down the Temple Owls in a 67-65 win on November 22. It was their best win of the season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Saint Joseph's (PA) 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 134) on November 22

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 143) on November 19

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 202) on November 14

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 228) on December 5

84-65 at home over North Florida (No. 251) on December 2

Villanova Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Wildcats beat the Richmond Spiders (No. 57 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-57.

The Wildcats have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Villanova is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 57) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 97) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 134) on November 19

63-53 at home over Holy Cross (No. 160) on November 21

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 172) on November 26

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

11.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Brugler: 15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 53.7 FG% Mackenzie Smith: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36)

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 47.2 3PT% (17-for-36) Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Julia Nystrom: 4.9 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (12-for-21)

Villanova Leaders

Lucy Olsen: 24.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

24.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Dalce: 10.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK, 41.0 FG%

10.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK, 41.0 FG% Bella Runyan: 5.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

5.8 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Maddie Burke: 8.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.5 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Maddie Webber: 9.0 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +117 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 67.8 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball and are giving up 54.8 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 69.6 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and conceding 60.1 per contest, 114th in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.

At home, the Wildcats average 72.0 points per game. Away, they score 67.3.

Villanova is allowing fewer points at home (58.5 per game) than away (61.8).

