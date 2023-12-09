The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.
  • The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).
  • Purdue has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 50% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 38.7% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 101st.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 94.1 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 67.2 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
  • Alabama has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
  • The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
  • Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in away games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama put up 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).
  • The Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer triples away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa W 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville - Mackey Arena

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center

