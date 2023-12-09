The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) travel to face the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

The Lancers average 15.0 more points per game (77.1) than the Waves allow their opponents to score (62.1).

Cal Baptist is 7-0 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Pepperdine's record is 2-7 when it allows fewer than 77.1 points.

The Waves average 53.7 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Lancers allow.

The Waves shoot 39.2% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Lancers concede defensively.

The Lancers shoot 40.6% from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Waves concede.

Pepperdine Leaders

Chloe Webb: 21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Grace Schmidt: 14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG%

14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Kinsley Barrington: 8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Khloe Lemon: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Georgetown L 59-40 Firestone Fieldhouse 11/27/2023 Long Beach State L 68-53 Firestone Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 @ North Texas L 74-57 UNT Coliseum 12/9/2023 Cal Baptist - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center 12/18/2023 Northern Arizona - Firestone Fieldhouse

Cal Baptist Schedule