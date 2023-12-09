How to Watch the Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) travel to face the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) after winning four road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers average 15.0 more points per game (77.1) than the Waves allow their opponents to score (62.1).
- Cal Baptist is 7-0 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Pepperdine's record is 2-7 when it allows fewer than 77.1 points.
- The Waves average 53.7 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Lancers allow.
- The Waves shoot 39.2% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Lancers concede defensively.
- The Lancers shoot 40.6% from the field, just 1.7% higher than the Waves concede.
Pepperdine Leaders
- Chloe Webb: 21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
- Grace Schmidt: 14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Kinsley Barrington: 8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Khloe Lemon: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
Cal Baptist Leaders
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Georgetown
|L 59-40
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/27/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 68-53
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 74-57
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/18/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Portland
|W 71-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|W 79-66
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|W 78-69
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
