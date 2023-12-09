Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) meet the Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 9.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Addi Melone: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- KK Brodie: 2.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Megan Harkey: 4.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
