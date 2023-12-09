Saturday's contest at Firestone Fieldhouse has the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) going head to head against the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-56 win, heavily favoring Cal Baptist.

Last time out, the Waves lost 74-57 to North Texas on Friday.

Last time out, the Waves lost 74-57 to North Texas on Friday. The Lancers' last game on Wednesday ended in a 78-69 win against Utah Tech. Ella Brubaker scored a team-best 13 points for the Waves in the loss. Chloe Webb scored a team-high 22 points for the Lancers in the victory.

Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Pepperdine 56

Top 25 Predictions

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 7, the Waves captured their best win of the season, a 63-58 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Pepperdine is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

The Waves have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (five).

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

The Lancers' signature win this season came in a 71-66 victory on November 22 over the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Waves are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the first-most losses.

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 88) on November 22

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 132) on November 15

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 151) on December 6

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 155) on November 10

90-87 at home over UTEP (No. 222) on November 18

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

6.0 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Brubaker: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)

8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22) Megan Harkey: 5.1 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Cal Baptist Leaders

Webb: 21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Grace Schmidt: 14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG%

14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Kinsley Barrington: 8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Khloe Lemon: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.7 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (141st in college basketball).

The Waves score 56.6 points per game at home, compared to 50.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

Pepperdine allows 56.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.8 in road games.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (posting 77.1 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per outing, 249th in college basketball) and have a +63 scoring differential.

