Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's contest at Firestone Fieldhouse has the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) going head to head against the Pepperdine Waves (2-7) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-56 win, heavily favoring Cal Baptist.
Last time out, the Waves lost 74-57 to North Texas on Friday. The Lancers' last game on Wednesday ended in a 78-69 win against Utah Tech. Ella Brubaker scored a team-best 13 points for the Waves in the loss. Chloe Webb scored a team-high 22 points for the Lancers in the victory.
Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pepperdine vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Pepperdine 56
Top 25 Predictions
Pepperdine Schedule Analysis
- Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 7, the Waves captured their best win of the season, a 63-58 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Pepperdine is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
- The Waves have the most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (five).
Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers' signature win this season came in a 71-66 victory on November 22 over the Portland Pilots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Waves are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the first-most losses.
Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-66 at home over Portland (No. 88) on November 22
- 82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 132) on November 15
- 78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 151) on December 6
- 76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 155) on November 10
- 90-87 at home over UTEP (No. 222) on November 18
Pepperdine Leaders
- Jane Nwaba: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Addi Melone: 6.0 PTS, 28.2 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Brubaker: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (12-for-22)
- Megan Harkey: 5.1 PTS, 51.2 FG%
Cal Baptist Leaders
- Webb: 21.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.6 STL, 47.0 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)
- Grace Schmidt: 14.0 PTS, 52.9 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Kinsley Barrington: 8.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Khloe Lemon: 9.6 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
Pepperdine Performance Insights
- The Waves' -76 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.7 points per game (335th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (141st in college basketball).
- The Waves score 56.6 points per game at home, compared to 50.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- Pepperdine allows 56.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.8 in road games.
Cal Baptist Performance Insights
- The Lancers outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (posting 77.1 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per outing, 249th in college basketball) and have a +63 scoring differential.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.