The Toledo Rockets (3-3) meet the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo Players to Watch

Moss: 16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddox: 13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Cochran: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Wilson: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 76th 81.3 Points Scored 74 206th 291st 76.7 Points Allowed 70.2 166th 355th 26.3 Rebounds 33.2 187th 269th 8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 280th 6 3pt Made 7.8 146th 149th 13.8 Assists 13.5 168th 162nd 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 94th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.