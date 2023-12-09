How to Watch the Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.
Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits score 18.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (82).
- The Panthers average 62.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.1 the Jackrabbits allow.
- When Northern Iowa scores more than 56.1 points, it is 1-4.
- South Dakota State has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.
- The Jackrabbits shoot 42.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers allow.
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Emerson Green: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Kayba Laube: 7 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 68-64
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ South Dakota
|L 84-65
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/9/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
