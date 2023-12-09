The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will try to break a six-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McLeod Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits score 18.7 fewer points per game (63.3) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (82).
  • The Panthers average 62.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 56.1 the Jackrabbits allow.
  • When Northern Iowa scores more than 56.1 points, it is 1-4.
  • South Dakota State has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 36.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.
  • The Jackrabbits shoot 42.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Panthers allow.

Northern Iowa Leaders

  • Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Emerson Green: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Shateah Wetering: 7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Kayba Laube: 7 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Vanderbilt L 68-64 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 @ South Dakota L 84-65 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Creighton L 115-62 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/9/2023 South Dakota State - McLeod Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

