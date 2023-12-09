The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Grace Boffeli: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Emerson Green: 7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Shateah Wetering: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kayba Laube: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Boffeli: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Green: 7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Wetering: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Laube: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.