The Toledo Rockets (4-4) go up against the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-3.5) 153.5 -160 +135 FanDuel Toledo (-3.5) 153.5 -164 +134

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Toledo is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Rockets games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

