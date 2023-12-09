Saturday's game features the Toledo Rockets (4-4) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) facing off at Savage Arena (on December 9) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-73 win for Toledo.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 81, Northern Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Iowa vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-7.1)

Toledo (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Toledo's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, while Northern Iowa's is 2-5-0. The Rockets have a 3-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 75.7 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 75 per contest (272nd in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

Northern Iowa ranks 249th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.8 its opponents average.

Northern Iowa knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.6 on average.

Northern Iowa has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (68th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (222nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.