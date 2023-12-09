Saturday's contest at McLeod Center has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-3) squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) at 3:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a victory for South Dakota State by a score of 66-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Panthers are coming off of a 115-62 loss to Creighton in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, Northern Iowa 63

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers captured their best win of the season on November 6 by registering a 78-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the seventh-most defeats.

Northern Iowa has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Emerson Green: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Shateah Wetering: 7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Kayba Laube: 7.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 19.1 points per game (scoring 62.9 points per game to rank 239th in college basketball while allowing 82.0 per contest to rank 348th in college basketball) and have a -134 scoring differential overall.

