Two streaking squads square off when the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) host the Brown Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won five in a row.

New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Hampshire vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 61.1 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 55.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.1 points, Brown is 6-2.
  • New Hampshire's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Wildcats score 53.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 55.7 the Bears allow.
  • New Hampshire is 4-0 when scoring more than 55.7 points.
  • Brown is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.8 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 34.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (37.7%).

New Hampshire Leaders

  • Clara Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%
  • Adara Groman: 9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Avery O'Connor: 9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
  • Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Breezie Williams: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Brown Leaders

New Hampshire Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 51-41 Whittemore Center
12/2/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 79-64 Whittemore Center
12/6/2023 @ Stonehill W 68-41 Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Brown - Whittemore Center
12/20/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
1/4/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Brown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Bryant W 58-53 Chace Athletic Center
12/3/2023 Johnson & Wales (Providence) W 90-35 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/5/2023 UMass Lowell W 74-54 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/9/2023 @ New Hampshire - Whittemore Center
12/30/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/1/2024 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium

