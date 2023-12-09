How to Watch the New Hampshire vs. Brown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Two streaking squads square off when the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) host the Brown Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won five in a row.
New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Hampshire vs. Brown Scoring Comparison
- The Bears score an average of 61.1 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 55.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.1 points, Brown is 6-2.
- New Hampshire's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.
- The Wildcats score 53.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 55.7 the Bears allow.
- New Hampshire is 4-0 when scoring more than 55.7 points.
- Brown is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.8 points.
- The Wildcats are making 34.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (37.7%).
New Hampshire Leaders
- Clara Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%
- Adara Groman: 9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Avery O'Connor: 9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Breezie Williams: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
Brown Leaders
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|W 51-41
|Whittemore Center
|12/2/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 79-64
|Whittemore Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Stonehill
|W 68-41
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Brown
|-
|Whittemore Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Bryant
|W 58-53
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|W 90-35
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 74-54
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
|12/30/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/1/2024
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
