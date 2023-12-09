Two streaking squads square off when the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) host the Brown Bears (7-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bears, who have won five in a row.

New Hampshire Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Hampshire vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The Bears score an average of 61.1 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 55.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Brown is 6-2.

New Hampshire's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 61.1 points.

The Wildcats score 53.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 55.7 the Bears allow.

New Hampshire is 4-0 when scoring more than 55.7 points.

Brown is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 53.8 points.

The Wildcats are making 34.7% of their shots from the field, 3.0% lower than the Bears concede to opponents (37.7%).

New Hampshire Leaders

Clara Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG% Adara Groman: 9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Avery O'Connor: 9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Breezie Williams: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Brown Leaders

New Hampshire Schedule

