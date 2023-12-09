New Hampshire vs. Brown December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) meet the Brown Bears (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Adara Groman: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Clara Gomez: 4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 3.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
