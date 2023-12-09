The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) meet the Brown Bears (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Adara Groman: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Clara Gomez: 4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery O'Connor: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Breezie Williams: 3.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Brown Players to Watch

Groman: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Gomez: 4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Matulonis: 4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK O'Connor: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Williams: 3.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.