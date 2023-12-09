Saturday's game that pits the Brown Bears (7-3) against the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-5) at Whittemore Center has a projected final score of 59-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Brown, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on December 9.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 68-41 win over Stonehill.

In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Wednesday 68-41 against Stonehill. The Bears head into this matchup after a 74-54 win against UMass Lowell on Tuesday. Avery O'Connor's team-high 19 points paced the Wildcats in the win. In the Bears' win, Isabella Mauricio led the way with 14 points (adding zero rebounds and zero assists).

New Hampshire vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

New Hampshire vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 59, New Hampshire 54

Top 25 Predictions

New Hampshire Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Wildcats claimed their signature win of the season, a 59-51 victory over the Howard Bison, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 247) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

The Wildcats have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, New Hampshire is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

New Hampshire 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Howard (No. 247) on November 12

51-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 248) on November 29

79-64 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on December 2

68-41 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on December 6

Brown Schedule Analysis

On November 12 against the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings, the Bears notched their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory on the road.

Brown has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Brown 2023-24 Best Wins

45-43 on the road over Georgetown (No. 95) on November 12

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 165) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 195) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 233) on November 22

58-53 on the road over Bryant (No. 278) on November 29

New Hampshire Leaders

Clara Gomez: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.4 FG% Adara Groman: 9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

9.2 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) O'Connor: 9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

9.4 PTS, 31.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60) Kenzie Matulonis: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Breezie Williams: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

Brown Leaders

Grace Arnolie: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

11.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) Alyssa Moreland: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Kyla Jones: 17.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

17.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Ada Anamekwe: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG% Mauricio: 7.1 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (18-for-70)

New Hampshire Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.8 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 55.1 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 58.0 points per game when playing at home, compared to 47.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, New Hampshire is surrendering 49.0 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 64.3.

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 61.1 points per game, 265th in college basketball, and are giving up 55.7 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.

At home the Bears are putting up 67.8 points per game, 13.4 more than they are averaging on the road (54.4).

In 2023-24 Brown is conceding 5.4 more points per game at home (58.4) than away (53.0).

