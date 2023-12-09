The UMBC Retrievers (1-4) face the Morgan State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Joelle Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kaia Ponder: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sedayjha Payne: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tamaria Rumph: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Joelle Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ponder: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payne: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rumph: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.