The UMBC Retrievers (1-4) face the Morgan State Bears (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morgan State Players to Watch

Joelle Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaia Ponder: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Sedayjha Payne: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tamaria Rumph: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC Players to Watch

Joelle Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Ponder: 9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Payne: 5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Rumph: 5.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.