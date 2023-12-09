Saturday's contest that pits the Morgan State Bears (3-6) against the UMBC Retrievers (2-7) at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has a projected final score of 63-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morgan State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 9.

In their last time out, the Bears lost 104-38 to South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 104-38 loss to South Carolina on Wednesday. The Retrievers are coming off of a 92-55 win against Bryant & Stratton in their last outing on Tuesday. Tamaria Rumph scored a team-high 11 points for the Bears in the loss. In the Retrievers' win, Jaden Walker led the way with 15 points (adding 10 rebounds and three assists).

Morgan State vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Morgan State vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 63, UMBC 59

Morgan State Schedule Analysis

The Bears notched their signature win of the season on November 24, when they defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 290 in our computer rankings, 53-51.

The Bears have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Morgan State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 37th-most defeats.

Morgan State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-51 over UNC Asheville (No. 290) on November 24

UMBC Schedule Analysis

The Retrievers haven't picked up a win this season versus a D1 team.

UMBC has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Morgan State Leaders

Gabrielle Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Joelle Johnson: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.5 FG% Kaia Ponder: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Sedayjha Payne: 5.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Rumph: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

UMBC Leaders

Anna Blount: 13.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Walker: 8.3 PTS, 44.8 FG%

8.3 PTS, 44.8 FG% Jordon Lewis: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Paloma Iradier: 5.8 PTS, 48.9 FG%

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 8.4 points per game (scoring 55.8 points per game to rank 315th in college basketball while allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential overall.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have been outscored by 4.5 points per game (posting 62.7 points per game, 244th in college basketball, while conceding 67.2 per outing, 239th in college basketball) and have a -41 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Retrievers are scoring 9.3 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (57.5).

At home, UMBC gives up 60.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 75.5.

