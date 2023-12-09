The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Notre Dame has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just twice.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much higher (73rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (167th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

