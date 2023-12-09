The Coppin State Eagles (3-7) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Washington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Washington vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 54.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 55.1 the Revolutionaries allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Coppin State is 3-1.

George Washington is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 54.3 points.

The 60.2 points per game the Revolutionaries score are the same as the Eagles give up.

George Washington is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

When Coppin State gives up fewer than 60.2 points, it is 2-2.

This year the Revolutionaries are shooting 39.2% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Eagles concede.

George Washington Leaders

Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Faith Blackstone: 13.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

13.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50) Mossi Staples: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Angel Jones: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Colleen Bucknor: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%

Coppin State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Charlotte L 50-38 Roberto Clemente Coliseum 11/30/2023 Cheyney (PA) W 91-30 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/6/2023 @ Towson L 68-60 SECU Arena 12/9/2023 Coppin State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/16/2023 Hampton - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/21/2023 Stonehill - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Coppin State Schedule