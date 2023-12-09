Saturday's game between the George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5) and Coppin State Eagles (3-7) squaring off at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of George Washington, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Last time out, the Revolutionaries lost 68-60 to Towson on Wednesday.

The Revolutionaries lost their most recent matchup 68-60 against Towson on Wednesday. The Eagles' last contest was a 49-43 loss to North Florida on Monday. In the losing effort, Nya Robertson led the Revolutionaries with 30 points. Angel Jones' team-high 12 points paced the Eagles in the losing effort.

George Washington vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

George Washington vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 62, Coppin State 54

Top 25 Predictions

George Washington Schedule Analysis

The Revolutionaries beat the No. 198-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Manhattan Jaspers, 55-49, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Revolutionaries have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

George Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

55-49 on the road over Manhattan (No. 198) on November 10

64-58 at home over Howard (No. 247) on November 6

69-59 at home over American (No. 289) on November 15

Coppin State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles defeated the No. 202-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Pittsburgh Panthers, 61-56, on November 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Coppin State has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Revolutionaries have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Coppin State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Coppin State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 202) on November 21

70-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 228) on November 18

70-34 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 352) on November 13

George Washington Leaders

Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70)

15.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (22-for-70) Maren Durant: 6.4 PTS, 63.9 FG%

6.4 PTS, 63.9 FG% Nya Lok: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mayowa Taiwo: 3.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%

3.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG% Taylor Webster: 3.4 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Coppin State Leaders

Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Faith Blackstone: 13.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

13.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50) Mossi Staples: 6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

6.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Jones: 11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Colleen Bucknor: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 60.2 points per game to rank 276th in college basketball and are allowing 55.1 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 54.3 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a -89 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Eagles score 51.0 points per game at home, and 56.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 Coppin State is conceding 3.0 more points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (62.0).

