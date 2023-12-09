The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) play the Drake Bulldogs (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on MW Network.

Drake vs. Nevada Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

  • Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drake vs. Nevada Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank
155th 72.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd
258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.5 74th
338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th
25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

