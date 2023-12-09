The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) play the Drake Bulldogs (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Nevada Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Jarod Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tre Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Top Players (2022-23)

Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Nevada Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 155th 72.6 Points Scored 74.8 101st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd 258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.5 74th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.7 128th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.