The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.

Drake vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: NSN

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

Drake has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 222nd.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 64.9 the Wolf Pack allow.

Drake is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.

Drake knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (38%).

