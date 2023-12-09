How to Watch Drake vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.
Drake vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: NSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
- Drake has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 222nd.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 64.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
- Drake is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.
- The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.
- Drake knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (38%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 83-65
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|W 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Knapp Center
