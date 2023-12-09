The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.

Drake vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
  • Drake has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack sit at 222nd.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 64.9 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • Drake is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (69.6) last season.
  • Drake knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (38%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso W 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State W 74-57 Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis W 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Nevada - Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling - Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State - Knapp Center

